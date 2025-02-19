Two former PSC ex -counters in L’Hospitalet admit that they simulated a dismissal and return 47,000 euros

The exhaustion of the Socialist Mayor of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) Cristian Alcázar and the former councilor in the Cristóbal Plaza municipality have admitted that they simulated the dismissal of the latter at the city of the city. Both defendants have returned the 47,000 euros charged improperly as compensation.

Before section 2 of the Barcelona Audience, a compliance view has been held on Tuesday to close the first trial of the Consell Esportiu case of L’Hospitalet. The Prosecutor’s Office and the Commons, popular accusation of the law of the lawyer Enrique Leiva, have reached an agreement with the defenses, exercised by the lawyers Cristóbal Martell and Debora Quintero.

In exchange for lowering the high penalties requested by the accusations (four and a half years anti -corruption; up to six the commons), the defendants have admitted the facts and have accepted a nine -month sentence for the crimes of improper appropriation and against social security.

The Court has agreed to suspend the sentences imposed on the ex -counterators for a period of two years, so they must not enter into prison.

To reach compliance with the Court, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Communs have applied to the two defendants the attenuator of repair of the damage, once they have paid the 47,147 euros of compensation that they claimed for simulating the irregular dismissal and another 6,486.96 euros for The amounts unduly perceived by Plaza for unemployment benefit.

In his provisional accusation brief that will now become a judgment in accordance, the anti -corruption prosecutor Luís García Cantón maintained that Alcázar and Plaza “arranged their wills” with the objective that the second “obtained an improper economic benefit” with the excuse of putting end to the employment relationship that linked to the Consell, where he was administrative technical director.

According to the prosecutor, Alcázar communicated at the end of 2016 the dismissal to place based on a decrease in the income of the Consell that did not actually occur, since that year the entity obtained a positive closure of 598 euros and also had no mood of profit.

The dismissal took place on December 31, 2016, when Alcázar was a deputy mayor, Councilor for Sports and president of the Consell Esportiu de L’Hospitalet and Plaza directed this entity, half of whose management members is appointed by the City Council.

Defense sources have explained that the defendants have accepted the discourage of condemn mandatory, although this lack of “formal decorum” was not due to a willingness to hide dismissal.

Moreover, they insist that the dismissal was regular and that it was framed in a “triangular amortization” of the place of square: no one was hired in their place and the person who in 2017 was signed as director of the Consell served as another functions of another post.

On the other hand, the Communs of L’Hospitalet, in a statement, have held the “clarification of the facts” and have reiterated their willingness to continue exercising the popular accusation in the case. The trial is the only separate piece of the Consell Esportiu case, whose Main research on the economic management of PSC positions, remains in an instructional phase. Waiting for the definitive expert report of the general intervention of the State, the case has been disinfined with respect to what the first police reports aimed.