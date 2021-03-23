The main leaders of the Popular Party during the presidencies of José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy will appear between today and tomorrow as witnesses in the trial for the alleged ‘box B’ of the party. Except for last minute surprises, the line of argument that the declarants will follow before the court of the National High Court was already marked last week by Ángel Acebes, former secretary general of the PP.

It is, in short, not only to deny the existence of parallel accounting for nearly three decades, but to reject at a private level the accusations of the collection of bonuses with money from the unofficial box. A version that will clash with the revelations made in the oral hearing by the former Treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, whom the Prosecutor’s Office claims five years in prison in the case for the payment of the works of the national headquarters. For now, the representatives of the PP Eugenio Nasarre and Jaime Ignacio del Burgo have certified the veracity of Bárcenas’ papers. Del Burgo has acknowledged that the former treasurer gave him 500,000 pesetas 25 years ago. The money was later delivered to UPN councilor Elena Murillo, whose home had been destroyed by an ETA attack. The former deputy, however, has stressed that everything was done legally.

With greater or lesser emphasis due to the degree of incrimination directed at them by Bárcenas, witnesses of the stature of Aznar (first time before a court), Rajoy, María Dolores de Cospedal or Javier Arenas will appear in the trial by videoconference to deny the revelations of his old party partner. Some, even, such as the former Secretary General Cospedal, have undertaken their particular legal battle with the accused to defend his honor. While others, as is the case of Rajoy, already had the opportunity to deny the greatest in the trial of ‘Gürtel’ and now they will appear again with a very different political-judicial scenario.

In July 2017, the then Prime Minister denied having collected opaque bonuses and told the court that his party “never” received cash donations from businessmen in exchange for awarding them public works. In the same way, on up to seven occasions he reiterated to the Chamber that he had never dealt with economic issues, only politics, and launched a broadside on the so-called ‘Barcenas papers’ (the notes on parallel accounting).

“They are absolutely false”



Rajoy described these documents as “apocryphal” in February 2013, when they were revealed by the media. They are absolutely false. We received a deputy salary and quite a few people had a supplement paid by the party and declared to the Treasury; when we left the government we stopped collecting it because it couldn’t be done, “he said then.

That statement was scrutinized with a magnifying glass in the sentence and ended with a motion of censure to his Government in June 2018. And now, already retired from politics, he returns to the National Court with a confession from his former treasurer who points out not only for know ‘box B’, but by destroying evidence of it in his office with a shredder. “Although fortunately it was only a copy,” declared Bárcenas.

The former treasurer has decided to direct his entire accusatory strategy against Rajoy, even with the mention of the existence of a supposed audio in which he would come to recognize the operation of this parallel accounting by Bárcenas and his boss, Álvaro Lapuerta, now deceased . On the other hand, about the figure of Aznar the accused has always been cautious and does not mention him due to the collection of bonuses.

Before these appearances arrive, former leaders of the PP such as Jaume Matas, Jaime Ignacio de Burgo, Javier Arenas, Francisco Álvarez-Cascos or María Dolores de Cospedal will testify. While on Wednesday they will, in addition to Aznar and Rajoy, José María Michavila, Rodrigo Rato, Federico Trillo or the businessmen Juan Miguel Villar Mir and Alfonso García Pozuelo (this witness is unknown since he is a repentant in the ‘case Gürtel ‘).