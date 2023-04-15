Martina Pedaletti and Francesco Muzzi have become parents. The couple born in the sixth edition of the Marriage A Prima Vista program shared their greatest joy on social media, with a photo of them in the hospital with their newborn daughter, Aurora. The two Roman boys who, after completing the Real Time experiment, officially got married, welcoming their first daughter, Aurora, a few hours ago. “You look just like your dad,” the new mom joked on Instagram, where she shared the baby’s first photo of her.

“Welcome Aurora, 3440kg of pure love. We’ve been waiting for you so long and now that you’re here, it doesn’t even seem real. You are so small, but you are the most beautiful thing in the world,” continued Martina. “It seems like a dream from which I would never want to wake up”, Francesco echoed her, who if they had told him that Marriage at first sight would have brought him all this most likely he would not have believed it. Francesco and Martina are, at the moment, the only ones who have given shape and substance to the ultimate goal of the programme.

They met in the sixth edition, even if at the time it seemed that alchemy was struggling to arrive. However, things surprisingly went the right way, leading them to say yes again in September 2021, this time with the cameras off. In October 2022, however, the announcement of her pregnancy arrives on her Instagram: “The best is yet to come”, her words on her social networks accompanied by some shots with her belly in plain sight. “If there hadn’t been a program, we would never have met: it will be fun when they ask our son how mom and dad met,” Martina told Vanity Fair shortly after the end of Marriage at first sight.