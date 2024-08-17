Ciudad Juárez— The two men who were arrested last Saturday by the Municipal Police in connection with a homicide in the División del Norte neighborhood were formally charged with the crime before a control judge of the Bravos Judicial District.

The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone announced that the charge was filed for the crime of simple homicide committed against a man identified as Javier TT

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the events occurred on the night of Saturday, August 10, on Calle Privada Pino Suárez, where Arnoldo MM allegedly hit Javier TT in the face and when the latter fell to the ground, he suffered a fatal head injury.

The second defendant, Jesús Alfonso FF, allegedly helped drag the lifeless body to the intersection of the street where the victim was killed at its intersection with Maclovio Herrera Street, where it was left abandoned.

Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, through security and surveillance patrols carried out by the sector, arrested both suspects in flagrante delicto.

The Control Judge who presided over the initial hearing declared the detention legal during the initial hearing.