Lula government decree provides that some of the units removed from the PND will have the possibility of concessions

The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) removed 19 conservation units from the PND (National Privatization Program). Among them, two forests. The decree with the measure was published this Wednesday (7.Feb.2024) on Official Diary of the Union. Here's the complete (PDF – 188 kB).

The PND was created in the 1990s. The program aims to transfer the administration of public structures to the private sector.

The document published this Wednesday (7.Feb) revokes 4 decrees signed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that included conservation units in the PND and PPI (Investment Partnership Program).

Conservation units removed from the PND and maintained in the PPI maintain the possibility of authorization for concessions. This is the case for 9 national parks and two forests:

Brasília National Forest (Federal District);

Ipanema National Forest (São Paulo);

Chapada dos Guimarães National Park (Mato Grosso);

Jericoacoara National Park (Ceará);

Brasília National Park, (Federal District and Goiás);

Serra dos Órgãos National Park (Rio de Janeiro);

Anavilhanas National Park (Amazonas);

Jaú National Park (Amazonas);

Caparaó National Park (border between Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo);

Serra da Bodoquena National Park (Mato Grosso do Sul);

Iguaçu National Park (Paraná).

In relation to the Iguaçu National Park, the concession for the exploration of the Macuco Safari trail is authorized, “in land and waterways and the operation of scenic flights in the park”.

The following were removed from the PND and PPI: