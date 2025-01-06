Everyone knows that the ‘animal print’ par excellence of the last year has been the leopard. However, if we stop to analyze the prints that will lead the trends during 2025, there are two patterns that are as jungle-like as they are elegant that will steal first place: he snake and zebra. Both have been used by big brands on the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks and have already been reflected in certain garments and accessories during autumn and part of winter 2024. That is why now, every look that contains one of these two prints dazzles the eye. our eyes.

Hence, facing the January sales, There are already a lot of clothes with a zebra or snake print that we are signing. But if we want to anticipate a few days before the famous sales period officially kicks off, we can take a look at the promotional clothing that some of our favorite clothing stores already offer, as is the case of Zara.

The Inditex firm, in its ‘special prices’ section has lowered two outfits that are as comfortable as they are versatile and easy to combine which, precisely, feature the two prints that will dethrone the leopard in the coming months.

The Zara outfits with snake and zebra prints that Zara has already reduced

In addition to their ideal ‘prints’, one of the reasons why these two clothing sets stand out among Zara’s ‘special prices’ is its fluidity and, therefore, its comfort.

The one with snake print, For its part, it is composed of a shirt with lapel collar and buttons which contains small openings in the lower part that make the difference (REF.: 8680/148/038. Price: 15.99 euros) ; in addition to a high-waisted, loose-fitting pants and super flattering that has an elastic band that adapts to the waist perfectly (REF.: 8681/148/038. Price: 15.99 euros).

Snake set Zara

On the other hand, the zebra print set stands out for its Round neck shirt with a slight V-neckline (REF.: 3564/183/070. Price: 15.99 euros). He pants with accompanying pockets, it is also fluid and contains a loop in the elastic that makes it fit even more to us according to our body type (REF.: 3564/182/070. Price: 15.99 euros).

Zebra set Zara

One of the reasons why we like to invest in outfits (and even more so, if they are on sale) is because It’s like acquiring a 3×1. That is, if we choose to combine both pieces of the set together, we will have what we commonly call ‘total look’; in addition to not having to think too much about a good combination.

However, if we decide to use the upper part with other clothes or do the same with the lower part, We will design completely new and completely different outfits every day. So we do with a single set can become an inexhaustible source of options.





