Kozhemyako: Two floating nuclear power units will be placed in the south of Primorye

In the south of Primorye, floating nuclear power units will be placed in the next five years, the head of the region Oleg Kozhemyako said. This is written by TASS.

According to him, they will appear in the city of Fokino and the Khasansky District. The power units will be installed to solve the problem of electricity shortages in the developing territories of Primorsky Krai.

“This year, the regional government and Rosatom signed an agreement on the placement of floating power units in the city of Fokino and the Khasansky District,” the head of the Russian region emphasized. He noted that the facilities are already under construction, and the work will be completed in the next five years.

Earlier, the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) Yuri Trutnev stated that four regions in Russia are experiencing a shortage of electricity. According to the official, this concerns Primorsky Krai, Buryatia, Amur and Jewish Autonomous Regions.