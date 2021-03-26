Two flamingos were found dead in the Ses Salines Natural Park in Ibiza on Thursday, according to a tweet from Ibán Yarza.

It appears that their deaths were caused by overhead cables in the park, as seen in the photograph.

Last month I published a photo complaint similar to this one in the Parque Natural de las Salinas. Then it was a flamenco, today there are two, struck down after colliding with the line.

How many more protected birds have to die in this trap for someone to do something, @consell_eivissa ? pic.twitter.com/krgfqO8SK3 – Ibán Yarza (@ibanyarza) March 25, 2021

