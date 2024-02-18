Two fishermen went under the ice in a car in the Khabarovsk Territory, the body of one of them was found. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the region reported this on February 18 in its website.

The incident happened two days ago. The exact location of the fishermen was not known, so rescuers on a snowmobile examined the Pchelina and Khokhlatskaya channels and their surroundings.

The crash site of the car was discovered the day after the incident. The vehicle was completely submerged.

“As a result of examining the car, the body of one of the fishermen was found inside the car. At the site of the failure, the depth of the channel reaches about 4 m,” the department noted.

Divers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations examined the interior of the car and the bottom near the vehicle along the perimeter at a distance of 100 m, but the second fisherman could not be found.

The search work has been completed and operational investigative measures are being carried out.

On January 14, three cars fell through the ice on a river in Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk region. In the morning, the rescue service received a call that a car had gone under the ice. However, upon the arrival of rescuers, three sunken cars were discovered: a UAZ minibus, an SUV and a passenger car. According to the service, no victims were found.