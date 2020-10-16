In the Kazachinsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a car with two sleeping fishermen rolled into the Yenisei River. The men died, according to the regional UK.

On the morning of Friday, October 16, a friend of theirs discovered the fishermen. According to him, the day before the three of them arrived to fish on the Yenisei and parked the “UAZ” on the side of the road. The driver sailed away in the boat, and when he returned in the morning, he found that the car was almost completely submerged, writes IA KrasnoyarskMedia…

“Probably, the car rolled off the gravel embankment into the water and the sleeping men did not have time to escape,” the Investigative Committee said. The 41-year-old and 48-year-old residents of the village of Momotovo were killed.

On the fact of the incident, the department conducts an inspection. The circumstances of the death of people are being established.

