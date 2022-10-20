UMU MURCIA. Friday, 21 October 2022, 00:03



The University of Murcia has been recognized for its extensive informative work. The television program ‘LaboratoriUM’ and the audiovisual pills ‘Gastrociencia’ received two first prizes in the international popularization competition Science in Action.

Both projects, which were awarded in two of the three categories convened in the contest, were launched by the Unit for Scientific Culture and Innovation (UCC+i) of the UMU and led by the vice-rector for Transfer, Communication and Dissemination Scientist, José Manuel López Nicolás.

The jury of this contest, which unanimously pointed out the high quality of all the works presented, awarded the television project ‘LaboratoriUM’, carried out with the 7th Region of Murcia, the Integra Foundation and the Seneca Foundation-Agency for Science and Technology of the Region of Murcia, for “presenting different aspects of daily life such as gastronomy, art, sports or tourism, in a series of well-structured programs based on scientific rigor but with an informative tone, making scientific concepts understandable and arousing interest in the public in general”.

On the other hand, he highlighted the scientific dissemination project ‘Gastrociencia’, carried out in collaboration with the Tourism Institute of the Region of Murcia (ITREM), for being able to unite, with an informative tone and in a dynamic way, gastronomy with scientific disciplines involved in the elaboration of a recipe.

The awards ceremony for this international Science in Action competition took place in Viladecans, Barcelona.