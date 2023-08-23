Sanremo – The operations of firefighters and forest firefighters went on all night. There are now three fire fronts since the Sanremo stake, from Verezzo is sloping towards Ceriana. The third is the one involving the Cave di San Giorgio locality, near the road provincial 548 (partially closed as a precaution) between the Municipalities of Badalucco and Taggia.

The most worrying situation is precisely that of Ceriana: the fire directly threatens the town. The firefighters ordered the evacuation of some houses involved a few dozen people. A situation of terror for many families, especially in the area Elm road, who found themselves on fire under the house. Dozens of calls were made to the firefighters, who had to recall staff at rest and who worked with the support of a mobile column from Genoa.

Mobilize again today a canadair, a helicopter and civil protection personnel. Luckily no one was hurt or poisoned.

Shutdown operations are complex. Liguria region is in constant contact with the representatives on site and the mayors of the area to monitor the situation on a particularly dramatic day for the woods of Western Liguria. Operations with aircraft will continue until the emergency is resolved.