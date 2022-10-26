Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 18:20



The fire that started in a house in Murcia mobilized on Wednesday afternoon more than half a dozen firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council.

Up to thirteen troops traveled in three vehicles to Juan Carlos I avenue, behind the Mercedes-Benz dealership, in the municipality of Murcia, after the Murcia Region Emergency Coordination Center received several calls, around 3:50 p.m., warning of the fire.

Agents from the Murcia Local Police also intervened in the fire, who went to the scene to collaborate with the firefighters.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., the fire was considered extinguished and the troops returned to the Murcia fire station.

Barely an hour after the first fire started, a call alerted 112 of a fire in a bakery on Calle Mayor in the Murcian district of Javalí Viejo. A dozen firefighters and local police officers moved to the scene. The fire, which generated abundant smoke, was extinguished at 5:22 p.m.