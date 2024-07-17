This afternoon, during the extinguishing operations of a vegetation fire in the municipality of Nova Siricontrada Cozzuolo, in the province of Matera, two firefighters lost their lives. The victims are Giuseppe Lasalata and Antonio Martino, I’m from Matera, I’m 45 years old And they died while they were trying to save a family whose house was on fire. «They wanted to save a familywhose home was in danger due to a fire. But they fell off a cliff. They behaved like heroes», explains the mayor of Nova Siri Antonello Mele.



“I am moved and angry at the sad and tragic passing. My deepest condolences go to the families of the two victims and to the entire Corps to which they belong,” declared the Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies Nello Musumeci.

Tortorelli (Ui Basilicata): «A reaction is needed throughout the country»

“The tragedy that occurred in Nova Siri with the death of two firefighters working to put out a vegetation fire must provoke an immediate reaction on workplace deaths throughout the country by unions and workers”. This is what Uil Basilicata said in a note signed by regional secretary Vincenzo Tortorelli, expressing condolences to the families and colleagues.



«Deep sorrow for the tragic loss of two firefighters occurred during the operations to put out a fire in Nova Siri (Matera). My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and a strong embrace of closeness to colleagues and to the entire Fire Brigade Corps”. He states this on social media Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellasent this message to the Head of the Department of Fire Brigade, Public Rescue and Civil Defense, Renato Franceschelli: «I learned with deep sadness the news of his deathduring an intervention to extinguish a vegetation fire in Nova Siri, in the province of Matera, by the Coordinator Firefighter Nicola Lasalata and the Expert Firefighter Giuseppe Martino. In this painful circumstance I wish to express to you and to the National Fire Brigade Corps my solidarity.. Please convey to the family the expressions of my heartfelt participation in their condolences.”

Grief was also expressed by ministers Matteo Piantedosi, Antonio Tajani, Matteo Salvini, Francesco Lollobrigida, Guido Crosetto and by the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber, Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana. The head of Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, highlighted how “complex and risky the work is that the women and men engaged in the front line in the active fight against forest fires” and recalled that “incorrect behavior, in addition to causing significant damage to our natural heritage, can seriously endanger the operators involved in extinguishing”.