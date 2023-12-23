Saturday, December 23, 2023, 10:13



Two fights that occurred early this Saturday on a street in Murcia and in a nightclub in Yecla ended with five people, four men and a woman, being taken to the nearest hospitals.

The first of the fights occurred in Yecla, when the 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 4:13 a.m., in which a neighbor reported a fight at the Mambo nightclub on San Luis Street. In addition, he warned that two of the people involved were injured.

The Yecla Local Police and a Mobile Unit of the Emergency and Emergency Management went to the scene and, after stabilizing two men aged 36 and 48 with fractures, they were transferred to the Virgen del Castillo de Yecla hospital.

For its part, ten minutes later, at 4:26 a.m., a notice to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center reported that a fight was taking place on Don Quijote Street in Murcia between five people and one of them was carrying a stick. The result of the dispute ended with three injuries, two men and one woman.

The Local Police of Murcia, an ambulance with medical personnel and two non-medical ambulances from the Emergency and Emergency Management went to the scene and, after stabilizing the three injured with bruises on the skull, face, and neck, they transferred them to the hospital.

Specifically, a 38-year-old man has been transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital and a woman and a man, aged 41 and 39 respectively, to the Morales Meseguer hospital.