One pilot was found safe, and the search continues for two others.

According to the Air and Space Force, a branch of the French armed forces, two Rafale fighter jets collided while returning from a refueling mission in Germany and crashed near a town in northeastern France.

Officials said the pilot of one of the fighters was found unharmed.

The search continues for the two people who were on board the second plane, who the French BFM channel reported were a trainer and a trainee.

French Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, wrote on social media: “One of the pilots has been found safe and sound. Search operations continue.”

He added: “We thank our armed forces, as well as the gendarmerie who participated in the search operations and secured the area.”

County officials are appealing to the public to report any information about the missing persons.