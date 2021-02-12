Two female students have created a drone that is used to extinguish fires remotely, especially in places that firefighters cannot reach, whether in tall buildings or places with narrow spaces.

The two students, Aisha Al-Kaabi and Wadima Al-Kaabi, two students at the United Arab Emirates University, told “Emirates Today” that the drone is controlled remotely, and the plane carries balls containing special chemicals and water to control the fire.

The two students added that the plane is equipped with sensors and a camera to monitor the location of the fire, in addition to chemical balls, and one ball can extinguish fires in a large area of ​​up to 100 square meters, and the civil defense unit controls the number of balls that will be used.

The two students emphasized that using the drone to extinguish fires increases the effectiveness and efficiency of the firefighting process, as it overcomes the obstacles that the firefighting team may encounter, and then it reduces material and human losses, and saves time and effort.

The two students pointed out that their innovation could be developed in the future to be more effective in extinguishing fires in vast places, such as forests and others.

The two students stated that the development of the use of the unmanned aircraft to extinguish fires comes from the importance of using modern technology to support professions whose owners may be exposed to several risks when carrying out their tasks, including extinguishing fires, or tasks that are difficult for humans to implement.





