Two female students from Jumana Bint Abi Talib School for Cycle 2 Girls have come up with a way to use carbon dioxide and methane adsorption technology for seeding and producing clean fuel.

The project was implemented by the two students, Reem Al-Hammadi and Aisha Al-Naqbi, under the supervision of teacher Anoud Al-Naqbi, in a period of three months, with the aim of participating in the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation, which was recently organized by the Ministry of Education, at the Festival Arena in Dubai.

The two students explained to “Emirates Today” that when carbon dioxide combines with the compounds potassium chloride and sodium chloride, a new compound will be formed that is used to pollinate the atmosphere, and by combining methane with carbon dioxide, they will produce clean fuel, and carbon dioxide and methane will produce a solution for seeding and clean fuel.

The two students mentioned that among the benefits of cloud seeding is increasing the water stock that is used in agriculture, contributing to climate modification, in addition to accelerating the process of precipitation from clouds over some areas that need water, and strengthening groundwater, and among the benefits of clean fuel is that it is an alternative Renewable and clean fuel compared to gasoline, due to its emission of fewer emissions, as well as clean fuel is one of the components of sustainable energy.

The two students emphasized that the method of cloud seeding and the production of clean fuel is environmentally friendly, as it does not pollute it with carbon dioxide and other toxic gases produced by fossil fuels.

The two students indicated that the evaluation committee of the Young Emirati Scientist Competition of the National Festival of Science, Technology and Innovation praised the project for rain seeding and generating clean energy using methane and carbon dioxide.