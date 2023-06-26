The “Fujairah Environment Authority” revealed that it conducted the first survey of its kind to assess fish resources in the deep waters of Fujairah. It is the most advanced ship in the Middle East and is operated by the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi.

The survey lasted two weeks, during which the two researchers were able to survey the marine environment with accurate data on fish stocks in the Emirate of Fujairah, which would reshape marine life strategies and efforts to preserve and enhance fish resources within the region, as these resources represent an environmental value.

Sobha Al-Hamoudi, a researcher in environmental sciences at the Fujairah Research Center, said that the aim of this scientific mission is to collect valuable data that will contribute to the formation of an accurate and comprehensive understanding of the environment of marine life, especially the types of fish that live in the region.

And stressing the importance of this information and its vital role in contributing to taking the necessary measures and developing environmental conservation measures that will ensure the sustainability of fish resources and developing more effective management strategies for the future.

She stated that the “Jiyeon”, on which they sailed for two weeks, is considered one of the latest technologies and innovative equipment in the field, which includes six laboratories for studying samples on board the ship, acoustic technology for finding fish, underwater cameras and sensors, computer-assisted data analysis, and genetic analysis techniques from The next generation, noting that the advantages of these technologies have helped in collecting data with the highest levels of accuracy and unparalleled smoothness, which ultimately resulted in success in forming a comprehensive understanding of the nature and condition of fish stocks in the Fujairah region and other important factors.

For her part, the researcher in the field of marine sciences at the Fujairah Research Center, Maryam Al-Hafiti, confirmed that deepening knowledge of fish species, their distribution patterns and their abundance in the waters of Fujairah, as well as their varieties, sizes and ages, are among the most important goals of the survey conducted by the scientists of the “Fujairah Research Center”.

By exploiting the collected acoustic data and environmental DNA analyzes conducted for the first time in the Fujairah region, the research efforts were able to detect existing fish species, invasive and endangered species, and comprehensive genetic sequencing, thanks to the use of the latest innovative equipment in the marine research vessel “Jiyun”.

She pointed out that “the data collected during the conduct of this research would play a vital role in defining strategies for managing and developing marine life, as well as enhancing efforts to preserve fish resources in Fujairah. The waters of this region are of great importance to the environment and are indispensable for the life of the surrounding communities.” We are grateful that we had the opportunity to contribute to its preservation.”

She added, “We are honored to have this unique opportunity to conduct the first survey to assess fish resources in the Fujairah region. The great support provided to us by the Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, Asila Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Research Center and Dr. Fouad Lamghari, cannot be appreciated at any price.” We are overwhelmed with all meanings of happiness for our contribution to understanding the nature of marine life in the waters of Fujairah and helping to preserve it.”