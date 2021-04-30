Two female students devised a way to apply the lessons of Moral Education through “Main Craft”, to simulate the students’ thinking, and thus apply what they have learned from ethics in a practical manner, and this comes through building a world, characters and events of a story from which the student learns in his daily life, whether by participating in the game Or watching the movies that came with the game, and by doing so, using technology to evaluate behavior.

The two students, Maitha Saif Saeed Al Ghafli and Alia Ali Khalifa Al Ghafli, said: “We were inspired by the idea of ​​the project (Applying Ethics Lessons with Technology), which was supervised by our teacher at the school, Manar Abdul Qadir Al Lalla, by noting that many students do not adhere to what they are studying in the subject of moral education. At the same time, they spend long time in front of electronic computers. Therefore, we decided to implement the project to satisfy students ’desire for electronic games, and to enhance their moral values, which target the lessons of Moral Education. The two students set four goals for the project, which are communicating the goals and values ​​of the Moral Education curriculum to students, which positively affects their behavior, transforming the times of using electronic devices into useful and educational times, dispensing with the school bag, to become electronic and illustrated textbooks, and linking the Moral Education subject with the design subject. And innovation.

The two students confirmed that the project was praised by the Evaluation Committee during its presentation at the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival organized by the Ministry of Education at the Festival Arena, last academic year.





