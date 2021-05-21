Two students at the College of Engineering and Information Technology at the University of Dubai have created a smart application that helps community members communicate with people of determination (deaf and dumb), using artificial intelligence, by taking pictures of surrounding things and translating them into “sign language” so that the deaf and dumb can understand it. It also helps the owners of this category to learn sign language in different languages ​​up to 13 languages ​​in the application, including Arabic, English, Chinese and French.

The student, Maitha Ahmed, said that she “participated in designing and inventing the application with her colleague Mohabat Al Muhairi in order to provide a service to community members so that they can deal with people of determination from the deaf and dumb. Schools, which helps the success of the process of integrating students from this category into schools.

She explained that «the Arabic language section in the application contains a test that measures the user’s understanding of sign language, and we called the application (speaking fingers).

They mentioned that they took about two months to complete the project. They participated in the innovation and entrepreneurship competition organized by the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund” within the university incubators program, and won second place, and they received a financial reward of 50 thousand dirhams.

She indicated that they are currently seeking to form a start-up company within the university incubators program, in the field of smart applications.

• Innovators





