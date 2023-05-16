As of last year, the Federal Reserve has raised key interest rates ten times as it seeks to curb demand and bring down inflation, which is still well above its target rate of 2 percent.

However, despite these drastic steps, the unemployment rate is still close to its lowest levels in history, in an indication that employment has not yet been significantly affected by the tightening of credit conditions.

At a seminar in Minnesota, Neel Kashkari, a member of the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee, said, “The labor market remains solid.”

He pointed out that this matter indicates that “we still have a long way to go before reducing inflation to the two percent level that we want, and we in the Federal Reserve will probably have to make a greater effort to reduce inflation,” according to Kashkari.

Since the Federal Reserve’s last decision to raise key interest rates this month, there has been a divergence in the opinions of decision-makers about whether the spiral of interest rate hikes should be stopped in the face of the slowing economy in the United States.

Kashkari’s statements place him in the category of members of the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee who support raising these rates for the eleventh time at the next meeting scheduled for June 13-14.

“We should not be fooled by a few months of positive data,” Kashkari said.

He noted that the inflation rate is still well above the target of 2 percent, adding, “We have to get the job done.”

On Monday, another member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee expressed support for adopting a data-driven approach in the next rate decision.

The Fed’s Chicago branch president, Austan Goolsby, said the Fed should adopt a “sit and watch” approach, stressing that the full effects of the rate hikes were yet to be felt.

“At times like this, you don’t want to land the plane with its nose down,” he added, referring to a risky landing.