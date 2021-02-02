Several agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been injured this Tuesday by gunshots during a search they made in a house in Sunrise, north of Miami (Florida). The raid, related to a case of child pornography, left some federal agents seriously injured and, according to the United States press, as The New York Times, at least two policemen killed. The Police of the town of Sunrise, to the west of the city of Fort Lauderdale and where there is a strong police presence so far, has closed access to the vicinity, as noted on its Twitter account. The suspect in shooting the officers has died, the FBI confirmed. A source quoted by the newspaper The Miami Herald It has said that the attacker committed suicide after spending several hours barricaded in his home.

According to local media, the agents carried out a routine search warrant, in which they were to confiscate the detainee’s computer and other evidence. The FBI’s specialized child pornography squad arrived at the Sunrise residence this Tuesday morning, after linking the Internet protocol address of the computer and the physical address of the suspect.