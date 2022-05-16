In the first two definitive fronts of the quarterfinals of the Mexican First Division tournament that were played the previous Saturday, logic prevailed as the favorites Pachuca and América emerged victorious, but at the same time the great fight they put up must be recognized on the court his victims Atlético de San Luis and Puebla. The Tuzos asserted their hierarchy of general leader over a San Luis that sold face defeat by falling with a tight score of 3 goals against 2.

Without a doubt, the qualification of the hidalguenses deserved, since it has been the most consistent team of the current season. But what worries us about Pachuca, and we imagine that his coach Guillermo Almada has realized this, is his offensive fragility by allowing San Luis to have scored four goals in 180 minutes, and his coach should pay close attention to that for the semifinal series. While América, who reached 10 games without losing under the command of Fernando Ortiz, knocked out Puebla with a 3-2 scoreline, in a duel in which controversy arose again over arbitration and VAR issues. . The poblanos were also a worthy opponent, but unfortunately their young and cackling coach Nicolás Larcamón has not been enough to get his squad to the final, which already has 33 years without being a champion. We’ll see if the feathered ones maintain their steady pace and can sneak into the grand finale and, for now, we must consider him a serious contender for the title.

And hopefully in the other two games that were played yesterday Atlas and Tigres have won so that they are the first four in the semifinal, in what would be full sporting justice, but if my Chivas came back from the board it would not hurt us at all.

GO TWO. In a dramatic series of penalties, Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the FA Cup of the English league and add their second title this season. By the way, this red team is also fighting the hill of the Premier League in a close fight with Manchester City and, in addition, on May 24 they will play the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Yes, Liverpool could be a four-time champion, something that only the big teams in world football achieve.

ARBITRATION. Our capital city will be in luxury with the presence of the referee with international badge, César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos, and proudly culichi, who comes to give two interesting talks.

The first will be exclusively for the referees starting at 12:00 in the Revolution Park, and I hope that all the Nazarenes of Culiacán and Sinaloa take advantage of the opportunity. The second talk will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the Town Hall courtyard, and will be based on the life story of Cesarín, for whom we are very grateful, since during his stage as a professional whistleblower in the now-defunct Primera A, we had the honor that he sanctioned us at the end of the Info Humaya Christmas tournament and without generating expenses. Thank you very much, friend César Arturo.

SAD NEWS. For those who enjoyed the first force football of the 80s, they will remember very well the excellent player Porfirio Martínez, who shone with the colors of the John Deere team. Well, he himself ceased to exist yesterday in the city of Aguascalientes. We got to meet Porfirio and the truth was that he was a wonderful human being. Rest in peace.