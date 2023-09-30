Their names were Aliya Freya Macatangay and Federico Pezzè and they were 16 and 22 years old, the two young people who died in Thursday’s accident in Trento

A tragic road accident, which occurred last Thursday evening, September 28th, unfortunately cost the life of two young people. Their names were Aliya Freya Macatangay and Federico Pezzè, they were 16 and 22 years old respectively. The boy would have knocked over the girl while she was crossing on the pedestrian crossing.

Yet another road drama which disrupts the lives of entire families and which unfortunately puts an end to the lives of very young children.

The episode in question occurred on the evening of last Thursday 28 September Trentmore precisely on Via Venezia, at the traffic light.

Initially there was talk of a head-on collision between the motorcycle driven by the young man and the scooter on which the 16-year-old was travelling. However, it would appear that the little girl was standing and themselves crossing on the pedestrian crossingtransporting the electric vehicle by hand.

The first hypotheses speak of the arrival of the motorcyclist at one fairly high speed. As also told by some witnesses, much higher than the legal limit.

The impact with the girl was inevitable. After the clash, the little girl who, as mentioned, was carrying the hand scooter, was killed thrown several tens of meters awayfalling disastrously onto the asphalt.

The motorcyclist, after losing his balance, is he also fell to the ground suffering very serious injuries.

There was nothing that could be done for the two young people

The unfortunate protagonists of this accident were two local young people. One was Aliya Freya Macatangay, of Filipino origins but resident in Trento for a long time. He was only 16 years old.

On the bike, however, it was Federico Pezzèfrom Trento, who was 22 years old.

For the little girl there was nothing that could be done from the beginning. The rescuers who arrived on site tried to resuscitate her for a long time, but in the end they had to give up already deceased.

Federico, however, although in tragic conditions, was still alive. Transported to the Santa Chiara hospital, however, it passed away shortly after his arrival.

Huge the ache of a city, but above all that of the respective ones families of young people.

The authorities are now investigating for clarify the exact dynamics of the clash and to ascertain the any responsibilities. The images from the video surveillance cameras in the area will be examined and witnesses will be interviewed.