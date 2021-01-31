About ten people, including six minors, gathered in violation of the measures against the coronavirus and in defiance of the ban on lighting fires in the mountains. Intervention of the agents, this Sunday. / DC

The Local Police of Cieza identified this Sunday afternoon about 10 people, six of them minors, who were in the place known as Collado de la Atalaya in breach of the rules to fight the coronavirus, since they belong to two clans different relatives. In addition, these two families had proceeded to light a barbecue despite the fact that these practices are prohibited in this mountain area.

The Local Police were alerted by 112 after a neighbor reported that in Collado de la Atalaya there was a group of at least 10 people, including several children, who were setting fire to the barbecue area. The agents proceeded to identify them to extend the corresponding sanction to the four adults who do not live together, so each of them faces fines for firing in the mountains and for not complying with the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.