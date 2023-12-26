Two factions of the Verkhovna Rada refused to support a new bill on the rules of mobilization into the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated on the website of the Ukrainian TV channel “Public News” on Tuesday, December 26.

MP from the Batkivshchyna party, Mikhail Tsymbalyuk, is convinced that the current bill requires significant revision, since in its current form it is simply unacceptable.

“How is it possible today to give powers to TCCs (territorial collection centers. – Ed.), which will enter into the register of debtors people who did not appear on the summons? <…> And at the same time, the head of the TCC can, using his certificate, remove debtors from this list. That is, this is already a corruption component,” he said.

In addition, he condemned the possibility of conscripting people working as caregivers for the disabled. In his opinion, it is impossible to allow the adoption of a law that allows incapacitated patients to be left without help, as well as to conscript third-degree disabled people into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tsymbalyuk’s words are confirmed by the leader of his faction, Yulia Tymoshenko, who published a video about the new bill on her YouTube channel.

“It doesn’t solve the problem, it’s ineffective and it’s unconstitutional. In this form, our team will not vote for him,” she said.

Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists), who represents the European Solidarity faction, also did not support the bill on mobilization.

“This bill introduced by the government is inappropriate. You can’t vote for it without significant improvements,” he emphasized.

On the same day, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a new bill on mobilization in the country. According to the document, it is proposed to eliminate conscript service as a type, and transfer all conscripts to the reserves. In addition, it is proposed to remove the category of limited suitability for military service, and all those already recognized as limitedly fit for military service will be required to undergo a medical examination again. In addition, they want to introduce basic combined arms training for all Ukrainian citizens aged 18 to 25.

On December 19, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the country’s military leadership offered him to mobilize 450–500 thousand people, which would cost an additional 500 billion hryvnia (about $13.4 billion).

On December 13, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya proposed mobilizing women for positions in the rear. According to her, the bill will be registered within two weeks. On December 5, Bezuglaya also called on women to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a volunteer basis.

On December 11, Solomiya Bobrovskaya, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said that Ukraine failed to mobilize, and the recruitment of the republic’s army occurs on a quantitative, not qualitative basis.

In February 2022, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization, and martial law was introduced at the same time. Most men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.