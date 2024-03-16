Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/16/2024 – 21:56

Ten years after the start of the operation, Brazilian control institutions are discussing how to improve the fight against corruption without violating legality in the process, assesses FGV researcher. A decade after Operation Lava Jato was launched, the country is witnessing a sequence of reviews of processes originating in Curitiba and questions about the legacy of the task force – marked by major revelations of corruption, but also by violations of rules by prosecutors and judges.

For Marco Antônio Carvalho Teixeira, specialist in public administration control and professor and researcher in the Public Management department at FGV EAESP, this dual nature of Lava Jato is part of a historical process of improvements in Brazilian institutions responsible for identifying and punishing misappropriation of funds. public.

“Lava Jato has these two faces – no one in their right mind can say that it produced a piece of fiction, but we know that its drivers have a lot to answer for about its methods”, he states, remembering that the task force was the result of strengthening of the Federal Police and the Public Ministry in reaction to previous scandals.

But the fact that prosecutors and judges, according to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), have “broken the line of legality” and, some of them, entered politics, is now taking its toll. Such as the reopening of the discussion about the value of fines that construction companies that signed leniency agreements must pay, partly stimulated by recent court decisions by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court. Something that “weakens” other anti-corruption operations that may have been inspired by Lava Jato.

Teixeira also assesses that it will take “a certain amount of time” for the country to make a “safer assessment” of all the actors involved and the results of the operation that began in Curitiba a decade ago.

Asked about the current challenges of combating corruption, he is concerned about the advancement of Congress's power in defining the allocation of the Budget through parliamentary amendments. This reduces the Executive's room for maneuver in choosing where to spend funds and strengthens the ability of deputies and senators to favor their respective electoral bases.

In an interview with DW, Teixeira states that this form of public spending requires more from control bodies, such as the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and the General Comptroller of the Union (CGU), to verify how the money was allocated. “Normally in these amendments you know how much comes out, but knowing how it arrived and how it was executed in the municipality is another step, a very big one.”

DW: What is the current state of anti-corruption policies in Brazil, in light of the ten years of Lava Jato?

Marco Antônio Carvalho Teixeira: It’s good to look at this in a timeline. In the process of redemocratization, we had two major scandals, Budget Dwarves and the [ex-presidente Fernando] Collor, which resulted more from complaints than from the preparation of investigation, monitoring and control bodies. The country was learning and, when we had a similar scandal, that of the Leech Mafia, it was no longer the product of accusations, but of the capacity to monitor the allocation of amendments developed by the CGU. With each scandal, control bodies improve their mechanisms.

I see Lava Jato as a product of this development, with the Federal Police, Public Ministry and Judiciary. On the one hand, its balance is positive, as it shows the problem of inadvertent use of public money to finance electoral campaigns and enrich people with great decision-making capacity in public administration. On the other hand, the negative result was that judges and prosecutors, according to the Federal Supreme Court, broke the line of legality, something that cannot happen and that we saw especially when the Supreme Court suspended Lula's case. Lava Jato has these two faces – no one in their right mind can say that it produced a piece of fiction, but we know that its leaders have a lot to answer for about their methods.

Has the evolution of the capacity of control bodies reached the municipal level?

Bodies such as the Federal Court of Auditors, the General Comptroller of the Union and many controlling bodies of States and even municipalities such as São Paulo are very technologically and professionally qualified to monitor the daily administration and, if necessary, face scandals of corruption.

But municipalities in Brazil are very different from each other. CGU-style controllerships, which cover not only the daily monitoring of public policy, but also transparency policies, ombudsman, manage the LAI [Lei de Acesso à Informação], you can find it basically in large capitals, and São Paulo and Belo Horizonte are good references. But the construction of an adequate controllership largely depends on the mayor's political will.

Congress has been gaining more power over the allocation of the Budget through parliamentary amendments. Does this affect the control of corruption?

Demands more from control bodies, the TCU and CGU have to pay more attention to the allocation of amendments at the end. Normally in these amendments you know how much comes out, but knowing how it arrived and how it was executed in the municipality is another, very big step.

I am fearful of this advance by Congress on the Budget. This has two consequences. Not only does it reduce the government's autonomy to develop and execute public policies and decide whether that allocation is strategic, but it creates difficulties in verifying whether the resource is being well allocated and what interests are involved.

The organization Transparency International publishes its Corruption Perception Index annually, and the 2023 one brought a drop of ten positions for Brazil in the ranking. The government reacted and said there were methodological flaws in the study. How do you evaluate this ranking and the result that perception has worsened in Brazil?

This ranking is controversial around the world, not just in Brazil. One of the criticisms is that it brings a lot of business perception. And the criticism is not just from the government, but from academia and other organizations that also deal with this. Just like in relation to estimates of how much is lost through corruption, because you only know what is lost when you identify it, and you don't know if corruption has increased or if publicizing it has made it more visible.

There are seven companies that were targeted by Lava Jato and are now trying to renegotiate with the government the value of the fines for the leniency agreements they signed, totaling R$8.2 billion. Does the reopening of this debate impact the effectiveness of anti-corruption policies?

We are almost seeing a review of Lava Jato, and in this process all the actors who felt harmed in some way are trying to reverse any losses. I'm not saying that they were wronged or not, but that, when opening a gap, or when [ministro Dias] Toffoli makes the decision to suspend the fine, the others move in the same direction. This instability weakens, but it is the product of a process that, from a legal point of view, ended up being questioned. One of the implications is to weaken a set of works [de investigação e judiciais] which, in a way, are similar to Lava Jato.

Did the Public Ministry make a critical assessment of its performance in Lava Jato and did it evolve its way of combating corruption?

It's curious because the Public Ministry is an institution, but it seems that each prosecutor is the Public Ministry. The years of the Attorney General of the Republic [Augusto] Aras were more likely to question Lava Jato and the agency's own work than to defend the prosecutors' actions. Within the Public Ministry there are non-consensual views, and it is no coincidence that [Deltan] Dallagnol was subject to investigation within the body itself, and the TCU imposed a million-dollar fine on him, which later ended up being prosecuted. It is not possible to say that the Public Ministry made an assessment, perhaps segments of the Public Ministry did, but this was already happening during the Lava Jato process itself.

On the justice side, the [Sergio] Moro was also questioned and criticized, including by other bodies of the Judiciary. And this weakening also occurs when they enter the electoral arena. But, considering the actors involved in this process and what its result was, we will still have to wait a certain amount of time for a more secure assessment.