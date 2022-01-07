Genoa – The classic defeat that was not needed. Roberto D’Aversa was clear on the eve, “against Cagliari it is one of those 4 or 5 matches that guide a season”. Yesterday’s 2-1 knockout misdirected him.

In commenting on this unexpected knockout, the coach repeats concepts he has already heard on other occasions: “We weren’t good and determined to close it” and this happened in the first half, from Gabbiadini’s goal onwards, Sampdoria had the game in hand and also tactically channeled in the best way.

