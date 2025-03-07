The trends of the 2000s have returned strongly in the fashion world, bringing with him iconic garments such as cargo pants, camping jeans and crop tops. However, When it comes to beauty, and more specifically eyebrows, history is different. This 2025 marks a turning point in which we definitively say goodbye to the aesthetics tight to the two thousand and We hug a much more natural approach.

The rise of ‘Clean Look’ has consolidated naturalness as the predominant beauty standard. In hairstyles and makeup, the idea of ​​enhancing features without artifice has taken the reins of trends, and eyebrows are no exception. As fashion evolves, More and more women seek to highlight their appearance in the most natural way possible.

This movement towards the simple has been promoted by both celebrities and beauty experts, who They promote a fresher and more simple aesthetic. The preference for the minimalist – which goes hand in hand with the style of silent luxury – reflects a change in fashion, in addition to an approach to self -care and authenticity. So we will tell you today What eyebrow trends are booming and which have gone down in history.

Laminated Eyebrows: The favorites of 2025

This year, laminated eyebrows become the great protagonists, providing a clean appearance. This style helps the eyebrows look hairstyle and ordered naturally. Its popularity is due to its ability to enhance the structure of the face without the need for daily touch -ups. The rolling allows to give an effect of greater volume and definition, No need for additional products.

Fine eyebrows, yes, but with balance

Also, fine eyebrows return, although without falling into the extremes of yesteryear. The key is to highlight individual beauty Without forcing excessively delineated forms or look for unattainable symmetry. Unlike the dos Milera of Extremely thin eyebrows, this new version seeks an adequate balance, allowing a more delicate design but maintaining naturalness. The idea is refine without exaggeration, achieving a softer and more refined effect that adapts to each person’s factions.

Goodbye to eyebrow discoloration

In past seasons, eyebrow discoloration was a booming trend, allowing striking contrasts between hair color and eyebrows. Nevertheless, In this search for natural harmony, that fashion has been left behind. In 2025, balance is the objective: it is sought that The tone of the eyebrows is kept in tune with the hair, avoiding contrasts too marked. Gone are the days when the platinum blonde lived with dark and intense eyebrows.

NO TO PROFITY EYEBBS

Another significant change in trends is the abandonment of excessively profiled eyebrows. For decades, we have tried to force perfect symmetry without considering that the human face is not naturally symmetrical. In this new stage, beauty lies in accepting small differences and soften the strokes without the need for aggressive delineated or excessive touches with pencil or dye.





