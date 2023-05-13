The JCCC of the LPR announced the wounding of the State Duma deputy Vodolatsky during the shelling of Lugansk

During the shelling of Lugansk, State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky and six children were injured. This was reported in Telegram-channel representation of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

According to additional information, six children and Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Viktor Vodolatsky were injured as a result of a rocket attack on the city of Lugansk. STsKK LNR

Senator from the LPR Daria Lantratova in the Telegram channel initially reported that no one was injured among the civilian population. She also clarified that two rockets hit the building of the machine-building plant.

The explosions in Luhansk became known on the evening of May 12. Correspondents reported the appearance of a cloud of black smoke in the sky. Acting Head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik confirmed the missile attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the city center.

On the evening of May 12, an explosion also thundered in Melitopol in the south of the Zaporozhye region, first in the Mikrorayon quarter in the north of the city, electricity was cut off in houses, after which residents heard an explosion. In connection with the incident, a number of residential buildings in the area were de-energized.

Explosions also occurred in Slavyansk, the details of what happened are unknown.

The blow could have been delivered by two cruise missiles of the Grom OTRK

The attack on Lugansk could have been carried out by two cruise missiles from the Grom operational-tactical complex, the office of the JCCC in the LPR specified.

As a result of the shelling of the city of Luhansk with the use of two cruise missiles (presumably the operational-tactical missile system “Grom”, Ukrainian production), the administrative buildings of the inactive enterprises “Polypack” and “Milam” were destroyed and damaged, and the glazing of six residential buildings was also damaged. STsKK LNR

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko suggested that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could use missiles with a range of 150 kilometers.

Former LPR Ambassador to Russia Rodion Miroshnik said that one of the explosions in Lugansk occurred on the territory of the Poly-Pak enterprise.

Injured deputy Vodolatsky commented on the strike on Luhansk

Deputy Viktor Vodolatsky, who was wounded during the shelling of Lugansk, on the air of the Lugansk-24 TV channel, called the attack on the city vile. His words lead RIA News. The parliamentarian stressed that at that time civilians with children were walking in the city, a shift was working at the production site.

The deputy also said that he was injured when he assisted the victims after the attack on the city. The audio recording was published in Telegram– the channel of the military commander Yevgeny Litsisyn, with whom they returned from the positions of the 6th Guards Cossack Brigade named after Platov.

According to him, they were the first “near burning buildings, collapsed buildings”, heard cries for help and went to help together with the chairman of the LPR government Sergey Kozlov.

During the rescue of people, a collapse of the brickwork occurred, which damaged my face, arms, legs. But it’s not fatal – the wounds will heal Victor Vodolatsky State Duma deputy

According to RIA NewsOn May 12, a ceremony was held in Lugansk in honor of the anniversary of the formation of the LPR, it was attended by the acting head of the republic, Leonid Pasechnik, and the secretary of the United Russia General Council, Andrey Turchak. The press service of the party specified that the politician was not injured.

Eyewitnesses heard a sound similar to a flying rocket or plane

Eyewitnesses in Luhansk before the explosions heard a sound similar to a flying rocket or plane, reports RIA News. According to them, at first something hissed, then there was a blow.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR said that law enforcement officers found a decoy missile in the city center, previously it was an American-made drone.

Law enforcement officers of the Luhansk People’s Republic in the center of Luhansk discovered a false target rocket. According to preliminary data, an aircraft of the ADM-160B type, made in the USA Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR

Earlier, Strana.ua published footage of a column of black smoke rising over Luhansk after the explosions. Later, the representative office of the JCCC in the LPR showed a video and photos of the destroyed buildings after the strike. The footage shows damaged structures on the territory of the inactive Poli-Pak and Milam enterprises, as well as broken glass and fragments of a cruise guided missile.