Two powerful explosions were heard in the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod in the early hours of Monday morning, local news reports said.

The Russian “TASS” news agency quoted a post on the Telegram platform of the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, saying: I woke up to the sound of two powerful explosions half an hour ago.

“According to the Crisis Response Center, there are no reports of casualties or damage,” Gladkov added, noting that “a number of photos showing a flash in the sky were published on social media.