During the night of Friday, April 21, two explosions from the Popocatépetl volcano for what is expected ash falls in the state of Puebla.

This is how Puebla State Civil Protection announced it on social networks. According to the dependency the explosions occurred between 7:51 p.m. and 7:59 p.m.

Likewise, Civil Protection announced that it will remain in constant communication to warn the population before the likely ash fall in town.

For its part, the Volcanic Alert will remain at the yellow traffic light phase 2.

On Twitter, the company SkyAlert Mx Specializing in early warning of earthquakes and natural hazards, she shared on Twitter images of both explosions which, according to her information, threw “incandescent fragments +2 km from the crater.”

Popocatépetl maintains activity during the last 48 hours

The pair of explosions from Popocatépetl are preceded by an exhalation accompanied by water vapor and gas that took place on the morning of Friday, April 21.

During the night of Wednesday, April 19, the expulsion of incandescent material was reported in the area of ​​the volcano, in addition to the fact that users of social networks were alarmed when they heard strange howls coming from that area.