This comes days after US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry confirmed that global population growth is not sustainable, with the number of people expected to reach ten billion in 2050.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s sustainable,” Kerry said in an interview with “Agence France Presse” in Oslo, last Saturday. “We have to figure out how to deal with the issue of sustainability and the number of people we have to take care of on the planet.”

Since November, the Earth’s population has officially exceeded 8 billion, more than three times its number in 1950. While food and energy needs threaten the planet’s resources and climate, the number is expected to approach ten billion (9.7 billion) people in the middle of the century, according to forecasts. United nations.

The Earth’s temperature has risen by about 1.2°C since the pre-industrial era, leaving very little room for achieving the Paris Agreement’s target of limiting warming to 1.5°C.

Feeding 8 billion people currently generates more than a quarter of the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change, about 40 percent from livestock farming and food waste, and the rest is related to rice production, fertilizer use, land conversion and deforestation.

Hence climate change in turn complicates food production through droughts, floods and other extreme weather events.

For his part, Dr. Mohamed Abdel Moneim, senior advisor to the United Nations for Climate Change Affairs, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that climate changes have damages, and these damages affect people’s ability to coexist.

Climate changes lead to higher temperatures and this reduces rain and causes droughts, floods and fires such as what is happening in Canada now, and the sea level rises.

All of this results in humans losing their food sources, and their lives become threatened because climate changes affect the factors of food production such as water, land, forests, and so on.

Climate change, for example, threatens the earth through desertification, threatens livestock through new viruses, and threatens plant wealth through fires, and thus makes the planet Earth difficult for humans in terms of the difficulty of living on it.

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) advisor, Magdy Allam, agreed with him in his interview with Sky News Arabia, that climate changes threaten the sources of life on Earth and thus affect the ability of humans to coexist, indicating that the earth is capable of accommodating more than 10 billion people, but the problem is in Threatening the sources of life on it.