As it usually happens in ShowMatch (El Trece, at 21), the sentimental matters of the participants and the members of the jury never remain outside the orbit of the program. Yesterday, Wednesday, it was the turn of Sofía Jujuy Jiménez and Jimena Barón. Given that both are ex-girlfriends of Juan Martín Del Potro, Marcelo Tinelli did not deprive himself of bringing up the subject and both lent themselves to a talk about the tennis player.

It all started when Sofía Jujuy Jiménez was about to hit the track at “La Academia” to make her debut in the artistic skills contest with her partner Nacho Saraceni.

At the time of presenting it, Marcelo threw a dart when he remembered that Jujuy had had an affair with the tennis player like Jimena Barón, who is a member of the “La Academia” jury.

“She won the affection of the public with her sympathy. She is the ex-girlfriend of Juan Martín del Potro ”, said Marcelo. Quick reflexes, he looked at Baron and said: “You too, Jimena.”

The actress and singer replied to the driver: “Me too and before, I just said it … Nothing happens, but I was the girlfriend and the ex before Jujuy.”

Jimena Barón, member of the jury of “La Academia”, ShowMatch. Capture TV.

Picantísimo, Tinelli added: “Jujuy said that he rules out not reconciling with Del Potro. He said ‘you never know’ … “. “Me, neither,” Jimena Barón replied, leaving the door open to what fate may bring to her and Del Potro.

Amused, Jimena declared about the tennis player: “You will separate from him and you have two towels left.” In a more serious tone, he said that on one occasion, he advised Jujuy Jiménez not to abandon his career to follow Del Potro.

Once she came on stage, Jujuy Jiménez specified: “For me, it is not important who was there before or after. In fact, my concept of Jimena is that she is a very good ex.”

And to support his sayings about Barón’s generosity, Jujuy said that, in the middle of the pandemic, the former Almost angels He called her to deny rumors that he was dating Del Potro while he was her boyfriend.

“It seemed like a good gesture to me. I wanted to thank you publicly, looking into your eyes, ”Sofía told Jimena.

Sofía Jujuy Jiménez, in ShowMatch (El Trece), had words of gratitude for Jimena Barón. Capture TV.

Baron’s response was immediate: “I love you. I love that you are here ”, he assured.

The dance in the cubes

Sofía Jujuy Jiménez and Nacho Saraceni debuted in ShowMatch’s “La Academia”. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

After the preview, Sofía Jujuy Jiménez and her partner Nacho Saraceni, under the direction of coach Carla Lanzi, performed in the challenge “Cubo al squared” with music by Jennifer López.

At the time of the ratings by the jury -Carolina Pampita Ardohain, Jimena Barón, Guillermina Valdés and Hernán Piquín-, the couple obtained a total of 22 points.

The first to comment was Pampita Ardohain, who is 7 and a half months pregnant. “I liked the choreography, the songs they chose too. They are both very sensual by nature, so they can give much more ”, he told them, and he gave them 9 points.

Pampita, 7 and a half months pregnant, in the jury of “La Academia”, ShowMatch. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

“Sofi lacks a lot of definition in her hands and legs. I liked the song and I singled it out. I see Nacho very pachucho (sic), he has to turn on ”, he analyzed Jimena Baron, and rated the pair with 6 points.

“Sofi is a sweetheart. I liked the choreo more or less. I see a huge potential for Sofi, I know they will do very well ”, he predicted Guillermina Valdes, and put them 7.

With the secret ballot, Hernán Piquín He opined: “At times, I saw them uneven. They have to focus more on choreography and dance more ”.

The last couple of the night

Mario Guerci and Sole Bayona debuted on ShowMatch’s “La Academia”. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

With Marcelo Amante as coach, Mario Guerci and Sole Bayona closed the gala of “The Academy” ShowMatch yesterday, Wednesday.

They choreographed the song “Uptown funk” and made a very good impression among the jury members.

“Mario surprised me. They gave it their all. They were neat and synchronized, “he said. Pampita Ardohain, and put them 8.

“I was also surprised by Mario. But at times they were disconnected. They have to explode something hotter, “he said. Jimena Baron, whose rating was 6.

Hernán Piquín and Guillermina Valdés, on ShowMatch’s “La Academia” jury. Photo LaFlia / Julio Ruiz.

“They are very different physically and they have done a very good job. Mario has a lot of desire and discipline. I wish you the best, “he said. Guillermina Valdes, who rated them 8.

Hernán Piquín, whose vote is secret, evaluated: “I saw Mario a little harsh. I liked the choreography and the performance ”.

Thus the things, the pair composed by Mario Guerci and Soledad Bayona reaped a total of 22 points.

ACE