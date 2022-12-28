In Novorossiysk fired two police officers who received a bribe from a man and beat him

In Novorossiysk, two police officers were fired from service for committing crimes, reports Telegram-Kub Mash channel.

According to the channel, in May, the defendants were on duty at the site. Then a Russian was brought to them, who was suspected of drug possession. They decided to release the man for a fee. In total, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received a bribe in the amount of 110 thousand rubles.

Two months later, ex-law enforcement officers again met the suspect and beat him. The motive for the attack is unknown.

