uAnd then, on the way home, Proust on the radio: “A work that contains theories is like an object that still has the price tag on it.” And that after a Pollesch evening! A rousing acting solo by Fabian Hinrichs, who at some point even called out something similar to what is quoted immediately afterwards in Proust’s “In Search of Lost Time”: “Give us real life.” A lot came together on this theater weekend in Berlin. The question of what is right now, what should be shown and said in the face of war, was posed openly by Fabian Hinrichs at the Volksbühne. The following evening, in the gloomy twilight of the Berliner Ensemble, Michael Thalheimer gave a brutal answer.

In the beginning, however, there is the memory of another “lost time”. Surrounded by two choirs – the “Afrikan” and the “Bulgarian Voices Berlin” – Hinrichs plays the piano and sings sentences like: “Take off your mask!” or “I want to see you smile”. Wearing a Joseph Beuys commemorative coat with animal fur sewn on, he lets the audience take part in the follow-up of what was still determining the mood until just a moment ago: the retreat into the interior, the fear of others, the skepticism of every opening . Hinrichs builds bridges to what has been bothering him and his writing director for a long time: the inner emptiness of the modern affluent man. His difficulty in “dropping all masks” and revealing himself as someone who dreams and hopes, fears and longs. Where Pollesch usually revolves around the ambiguity of language, this evening it’s all about the simple question: “What kind of time is that?”