“Two euros to divide a toast in half”: the complaint of the customer of a bar on Lake Como

Two euros to split a toast in half. The review of a Tripadvisor user who pointed the finger at a restaurant in Gera Lario, a small village overlooking Lake Como, is causing discussion.

Here, during a lunch at the end of June, two people were forced to pay a surcharge because the toast had been “split in half”, as reported on the receipt. The cost of the toast alone was 7.50 euros. “The toast format is served already cut into exact two halves. We were two people and we asked for toast that we would have eaten at the table for two. But do we have to pay because we split the toast in two? Unbelievable but true…”, wrote the user, attracting other indignant comments.

“Trying to have extra income by playing on prices or on various gimmicks is unpleasant and extremely questionable”, one of the most critical opinions, to which visitors who have had a more positive experience also replied. “A safe harbor for a simple and quick meal or a quality aperitif”.