Two euros more to cut the toast. The owner: “Work pays off”

“It wasn’t just toast, there were also some french fries inside. It took us some time to cut it in two. AND the work pays off“. With these words, issued to the Milanese back of Republic, Christine Biacchiowner together with her husband of Pace bar in Gera Lario in the province of Como, justifies asking a customer to add two euros for splitting a toast in half. Supplement that has made the rounds of the web and the press, sparking controversy.

The owner: “Even time has its cost”

The owner, however, does not seem to justify herself. Indeed, she is keen to specify that “now everything is increasing and even time has its cost. It’s not for the two euros. If the person who consumed them hadn’t wanted to pay for them, we wouldn’t have demanded them, Here you are. Just imagine we have a lot of work and a lot of customers”. And then he adds:” I repeat if he had said it immediately, he would not have paid this supplement. And none of this would have happened“.

