“It wasn’t a simple toast, there were also fried potatoes inside. It took us some time to cut it in two. And the work pays off ”: she declares this to The Republic Cristina Biacchi, owner, together with her husband, of the Pace bar in Gera Lario in the province of Como, who made headlines for having made a customer pay two euros more for having split a toast in half.

The woman told the newspaper that she was more than anything else annoyed by the fact that the same “dissatisfied” customer did not say so immediately, later reporting the incident through the receipt, the photo of which went viral on social media.

According to the woman, in fact, the supplement indicated with the heading “cut in half”, or the division in two of the toast ordered, the customer paid without a word.

“We would have explained to him that every additional service must be paid for. We had to use two saucers instead of one and the time to wash them doubled and then two placemats,” said the woman.

The owner of the bar, therefore, confirms that “no one has protested and for me it is strange. Now it doesn’t take much to hide behind a computer and badmouth a club. That’s what I believe.”