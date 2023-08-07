Two euros more per empty saucer for a child on the receipt

After the case relating to a bar in Como, which charged two euros more for having split a toast in half, another case broke out relating to a receipt, this time issued by a restaurant in Finale Ligure.

To publish it is Selvaggia Lucarelli, who on his profile Instagram denounces: “Liguria. A plate of trofie with pesto 18 euros, the mother asks for a saucer so that the three-year-old girl, who has already eaten, can also taste some. They put two euros on her account for the saucer. Among other things, having already billed you for the cover charge”.

Contacted by openthe restaurant, through the voice of the owners’ son, underlined that the surcharge is “specified on the menu”.

“We are a small place, with five tables. It often happens that three or more people sit down to share courses” is the version provided by the restaurant.

The man, however, specifically does not remember the episode denounced by the journalist and regarding the bad publicity at the restaurant he declares: “We would have been more sorry if they had written that they had eaten badly. That’s what we would have regretted, my mother gets up every day at six in the morning to take care of the kitchen. Do you know what she says? The important thing is that we talk about it for better or for worse”.