World

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

Split

Maritime Commander Khairul Nizam Misran reveals where the missing divers were found. © Mohd Hilmizudin/dpa

Four people went missing after a diving trip in Malaysia, and one woman has now been rescued unharmed. There is still no trace of three Europeans.

Update from April 9, 3 p.m.: A 14-year-old diver from the Netherlands who has been missing off Malaysia since Wednesday is believed to be dead. This became known on Saturday after his father, a 46-year-old Brit, was rescued floating in the sea with an 18-year-old French woman. “He is still missing but his father has confirmed he is dead,” said Nurul Hizam Zakaria of the Malaysian Coast Guard (MMEA).

The three tourists, together with their Norwegian diving instructor, went on a diving trip off the island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol in the state of Johor on Wednesday, about nine nautical miles (16.6 kilometers) from the mainland. The 35-year-old diving instructor, who was also initially missing, was found in good condition on Thursday – but 30 nautical miles from the site of the dive.

The other two divers were discovered by fishermen around 70 nautical miles from the dive site north of the Indonesian island of Bintan in the Riau archipelago on Saturday night (local time). According to the authorities, they are in stable condition. The boy’s body is still being searched for.

Three Europeans missing in vacation paradise: Authorities draw new hope

Update from April 8, 7:19 a.m.: The search for three missing divers from Europe in southern Malaysia continues. The tourists with British, Dutch and French nationality left on Wednesday for a diving trip off the island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol in the state of Johor, about nine nautical miles (16.6 kilometers) from the mainland (see first report). A 35-year-old Norwegian diving instructor who was also missing was found on Thursday in good condition – but 30 nautical miles from the site of the dive.

According to their statements, the four were back on the water surface when they were driven apart by strong currents. However, the authorities are confident that the missing can be recovered alive. The three are not only experienced divers, but also equipped with diving equipment such as fins and vests as well as training material, the Malaysian newspaper quoted as saying the star Mersing District Police Chief Cyril Edward Nuing. “We think there’s a good chance we’ll find her well.”

A diving trip in a holiday paradise turns into a nightmare: three Europeans go missing in the open sea

First report from April 7th: Kuala Lumpur – It was supposed to be a nice diving trip, now three tourists from Europe are missing in southern Malaysia. A 35-year-old diving instructor, who was also initially missing, has since been rescued alive. Two teenagers are also among the missing.

Diving trip turns into a nightmare: three Europeans disappear in the open sea

Like the dpa, citing the local newspaper the star reported, the diving instructor from Norway could now be found in good shape. There is still no trace of the three other Europeans. The missing are British, Dutch and French nationals, they are 14, 18 and 46 years old. The four Europeans set out on Wednesday for a diving trip off the island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol in the state of Johor, about nine nautical miles (16.6 kilometers) from the mainland.

When they failed to surface after the dive, the skipper of the boat that had taken the vacationers out to sea sounded the alarm. All of the missing are divers who had trained for a higher certification, according to the dpa, citing the newspaper Malaysia gazette.

