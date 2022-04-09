Home page World

Rescuers search for foreign divers off the coast of Mersing in Johor, Malaysia. Two of the three missing divers from Europe have been recovered alive. © Malaysian Maritime Enforcement A/Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP/dpa

The nightmare of all water sports enthusiasts: After a dive off Malaysia, four Europeans can no longer reach their boat – and are drifting in the sea. Now there is halfway redeeming news.

Kuala Lumpur – It almost borders on a miracle: two of the three divers from Europe missing off Malaysia were rescued alive from the sea after three days.

A 46-year-old Briton and an 18-year-old French woman were discovered by fishermen on Saturday night and taken to safety, the state news agency Bernama reported, citing the police. The search continues for a 14-year-old with Dutch nationality – the son of the rescued Brit. “We are intensifying our search,” said Cyril Edward Nuing, Mersing District Police Chief.

Dive instructor found earlier

The tourists, together with their Norwegian diving instructor, went on a diving trip off the island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol in the state of Johor on Wednesday, about nine nautical miles (16.6 kilometers) from the mainland. When they did not return to the boat, the authorities launched a search operation by water and from the air – with success.

The 35-year-old diving instructor, who was also initially missing, was found in good condition on Thursday after 20 hours in the water – but 30 nautical miles from the site of the dive. According to their statements, the four were back on the water surface when they were driven apart by strong currents. The two rescued were now discovered near the Indonesian border. “Both are currently being treated at a private hospital in Pasir Gudang and are in stable condition,” Nuing said.

From the start, the authorities had shown confidence that the missing could be recovered alive. They were not only experienced divers, but also equipped with diving equipment such as fins and vests as well as training material, it said. All had reportedly been training for Advanced Open Water Diver certification.

Dutch teenager search extended

The search for the 14-year-old is now being extended to an area further south near the township of Tanjung Pengelih, police said. “As of now, we have no information on where he is. The details of the exact location where the others were found are being closely investigated,” Nuing said. All merchant ships and fishing boats in the area have been asked to keep an eye out for the missing person. The authorities in Indonesia and Singapore were also informed.

The captain of the boat that took the group out to sea had sounded the alarm on Wednesday after the group failed to return. He has since been arrested because authorities say he tested positive for drugs. dpa