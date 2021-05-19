Two European countries restore an almost normal life with the easing of Corona restrictions

Many European countries have continued to restore an almost normal lifestyle after they decided to reduce the measures taken to combat the emerging corona virus.

The feeling of a return to some aspects of normal life in both France and Austria, today, Wednesday, as the two countries have taken important steps regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, reversing a large number of restrictions they had imposed to combat the epidemic. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Curtis described the steps taken by his country. As “the starting point for our struggle to return to normal.”

“Starting on May 19, we must rediscover our French way of life,” said French President Emmanuel Macron, who shut down the country last October, as the second wave of the Coronavirus recently swept through.

Macron stressed that while France must continue to be vigilant, the situation is different from the start of the year thanks to vaccines.

The terraces of popular restaurants and outdoor cafes in France could open again with capacity restrictions. Non-essential stores, cultural venues and cinemas can also have a limited number of customers now.

It also allowed greater freedom of movement, as the evening curfew due to the Corona virus begins in France at nine in the evening, instead of seven in the evening.

The lockdown, imposed by Austria, has been tightening and easing at various stages over the past six months. However, starting Wednesday, it allowed cafes and hotels to reopen, a move that should help revive the country’s important tourism sector.

Cinemas, theaters, museums and gyms will also be able to receive visitors as well. And it has opened many stores and non-essential services since last February.

The managing director of a major gymnasium in the Austrian capital, Vienna, expressed optimism. In a TV interview, he said, people gained weight during the lockdown and are now eager to get in shape again.

And for many of the reopened places, customers must provide evidence that they have had the vaccine, tested negative for Coronavirus, or have recovered from the virus. There are also restrictions on capacity and limits on the number of people who can congregate.

The Netherlands also allowed zoos and gyms to reopen from Wednesday.