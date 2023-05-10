A plaque on the ground commemorates the Basque leader of the PP Gregorio Ordóñez in front of the La Cepa bar, in San Sebastián, where he was assassinated on January 25, 1995. Juan Herrero (EFE)

Two members of ETA have testified in recent months before the Civil Guard and, later, before the judge of the National Court Alejandro Abascal under the condition of protected witnesses, according to several sources close to the investigation. These are two former members of the terrorist organization’s commandos who have thus begun to collaborate to provide evidence against the members of the former leadership of the gang. Their testimonies have already been incorporated into the investigation opened for the attack committed against Gregorio Ordóñez, deputy mayor of San Sebastián (Gipuzkoa) by the PP, assassinated with a shot to the neck in January 1995. This case has been relaunched in recent months to try to determine the alleged involvement in the decision to commit the crime of at least five former ETA leaders: Ignacio de Gracia Arregi, alias Inaki de Renteria; Jose Javier Arizcuren Ruiz, txapote; Mikel Albisu, antsa; Julian Achurra, Potato; and Juan Luis Aguirre Lete, isunza.

More information

The two members of the band —dissolved in May 2018— have provided information on the internal functioning of the organization, as confirmed by the same sources. Both testified first before agents of the Civil Guard Information Service, who opened proceedings on February 3, 2023. And, on March 31, they ratified that statement before Judge Abascal, who confirmed their status as protected witnesses (baptized as TP 2/2023 and TP 3/2023). In addition, the magistrate adopted other measures that day to avoid his identification: his testimonies will not be incorporated into the summaries in video format, as usual, but a transcript will be made to keep his image and voice hidden.

According to these sources, before the agents and the magistrate, the two collaborators have explained “the structure, operation and composition” of the leadership of the gang —called zuba, in his internal jargon—and his relationship with the commandos. As the two witnesses agreed, it set two types of objectives for the terrorists. On the one hand, the so-called “permanent” ones, against whom they could attack without having to request authorization from management. In this group they included, for example, members of the Civil Guard, the National Police and the military.

The second type of objectives were those that required the ETA leaders to give the go-ahead to act against them. Among them were politicians like Gregorio Ordóñez, judges, ertzainas and journalists. The researchers frame the differentiation between two types of objectives described by the protected witnesses in the strategy that ETA approved in the 1990s, when it decided to extend its terrorist actions to politicians, based on the paper oldartzen, approved by Herri Batasuna in 1994 and in which the “socialization of suffering” was advocated. A whole plan of “destabilization” and “continued, indiscriminate and persistent terror”, which sought to “feed a climate of threat”, as defined by Judge Abascal himself in another relaunched summary: the one opened for the murder of Jesús María Pedrosa, councilor of the PP in Durango (Bizkaia), shot by ETA in June 2000.

In their statements, the two ETA members also identified the leaders of the band who, during the time they were part of the commandos —one was in the 1980s and the second, between 1993 and 2001, when he was arrested—, they integrated the cupolas that gave them the orders.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The sources consulted point out that it has already been requested that the testimony of these two protected witnesses be incorporated into other summaries where the successive leaderships of the organization are investigated. According to the count of EL PAÍS, the National Court has reintroduced eight cases in recent months against the zubain which 23 members of the successive leadership of the terrorist group are pointed out: among them, other key pieces such as María Soledad Iparraguirre, Anboto; Jose Javier Arizcuren Ruiz, Kantauri; Javier Garcia Gaztelu, txapote; Ainhoa ​​Mugica, Olgaand Juan Antonio Olarra, Jokin.

The step taken by these two former ETA members, whose identity has been kept secret due to the exceptionality of their cooperation, precisely reinforces the path opened in the National Court to try to sit the former leaders of the gang on the bench for the crimes committed by his subordinates. The investigators consider that his word could be key in the cases by contributing a new element to the accusations for prosecution. The investigating magistrates, who have come across the strict silence pact of the former ETA leaders, until now barely had the intelligence reports prepared by the security forces.

According to a letter from the victims’ association Dignidad y Justicia (DyJ) sent to the National Court and to which this newspaper had access, the two protected witnesses participated during their membership in ETA in “armed actions” for which they have already been convicted. As this document highlights, it was this integration that allowed them to know “the role played by the members of the management […] in decision-making, orders, instructions and authorizations for the commission of certain armed actions”.

The cause of Gregorio Ordóñez

Mikel Antza goes to court to testify for the murder of Gregorio Ordóñez, in December 2021. JAVIER HERNANDEZ

The case against the leadership of ETA for the murder of Gregorio Ordóñez began in 2015, when judge Santiago Pedraz admitted for processing the complaint by Consuelo Ordóñez, sister of the PP politician, against five ETA members who, when the attack was committed, were part of from the so-called executive committee of the band: Iñaki de Rentería, Txapote, Mikel Antza, Pototo and Isuntza. The magistrate relied on a Civil Guard report that provided “reliable and credible evidence of the participation of the defendants in the decision to kill” the councilor: ETA acted with “a hierarchy based on rigid discipline” in which its leadership “It assumes all management functions in such a way that there is nothing that this leadership does not control, promote or direct”.

Abascal gave a new impetus to the investigation in December 2021, when he summoned Antza to testify, whose passport he withdrew when he considered his relationship with the murder of the popular ex-councillor “reliable and plausible”. Later, he also called Iñaki de Rentería to question him. According to sources of the investigation, although there are still some inquiries to be made, the cause is nearing its end.