Chelsea London are the second finalist in the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The club defeated Real Madrid in the semi-final clash. In the second meeting, the Londoners won 2-0. Goals were scored by striker Timo Werner and midfielder Mason Mount. The first match between the teams ended with a score of 1: 1.

In the final, Chelsea will play against Manchester City, which knocked out French Paris Saint-Germain on 4 May. Thus, at the decisive stage of the tournament, two English clubs will meet.

The Champions League final will take place on May 29 in Istanbul. The current winner of the tournament is Bayern Munich.