The misdemeanor court in Dubai ruled that Mohandessin was acquitted of the charge of divulging secrets consisting of designs for one of the projects of a company, as the first accused in the case was accused of leaking them to his colleague in the complaining company (the second accused), as she was not satisfied with the evidence presented.

According to the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the director general of the company stated that the defendants worked for the company, but the second accused was dismissed in January of last year for committing some violations, but he remained in contact with the first accused who took over the work instead of him in the same company.

The witness said that the first engineer who is still working in the company intentionally betrayed the trust and divulged secrets by stealing engineering designs, files and documents, and sent them by e-mail to the second accused, so that the latter would benefit from them and profit through them, pointing out that the company confirmed this in an internal investigation.

For his part, the first accused denied that he had committed the crime, indicating that he was working for the complaining company as an electrical engineer, and he was dismissed from work on January 29, and he did not try to leak any data or harm the company, and he only gave his colleague some papers that belong to him and have nothing to do with work Absolutely. He was also communicating with his former colleague to ask him about technical matters, as he is new to the company and needs his help due to his experience.

The defense attorney for the second defendant in the case, Lawyer Muhammad Abdullah Al-Reda, said that the incident had a completely different picture from the company’s story, as it had filed a malicious accusation against his client, given that he had dared to file a labor complaint against it, demanding his workers dues, so she decided to take revenge on him.

He added that his client worked for the company for more than two years and was an example of dedication and sincerity in his work, then he submitted his resignation in October of 2019, and committed to work during the warning period, then he was forced to file a labor lawsuit to claim his overdue dues with the company, and the labor court ruled for him an amount of 38 thousand Dirham, what angered the company’s management and decided to take revenge on him.

The misdemeanor court clarified in the merits of its ruling that the engineers were innocent of the charge of divulging secrets, that it was not satisfied with the evidence presented in the case, which raises doubts about the validity of the accusation, especially since the second accused worked for the company until the beginning of January and all the designs and papers were under his authority, so it is not Need to communicate with a colleague within days to request these designs.





