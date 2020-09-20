After years of population decline, the birth of these two young brings the total population of the species to 74 individuals.

Hope is reborn for the rhinos of Java. Two babies from this very rare endangered species have been spotted in a natural park in Indonesia, the authorities announced Sunday, September 20, in a statement. It is one of the most endangered mammals in the world.

The baby rhinos – a female called Helen and a male called Luther – were spotted in videos filmed by hundreds of hidden cameras across Ujung Kulon National Park between March and August.

Located at the western end of the island of Java, in Banten province, Ujung Kulon is the last preserved natural habitat of Java rhinos. After years of population decline, the birth of these two young brings the total population of the species to 74 individuals. Their sanctuary covers some 5,100 hectares of lush rainforest and freshwater rivers.

The Indonesian government had combed through other regions of the islands of Java and Sumatra to transport rhinos threatened by the eruption of Krakatoa, a very active volcano located nearby, to this sanctuary.

“These births give a lot of hope for the perpetuation of the very endangered species, the Java rhino”, said Wiratno, a senior Environment Ministry official. The Java rhino has large folds of skin resembling armor.

Once numbered in the thousands across South Asia, as far as India and China, they have been wiped out by poaching and human invasion of their settlements.