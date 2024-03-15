The Dubai Court of Appeal overturned a ruling issued by a court of first instance convicting two Asian employees: the first on charges of embezzling about three million dirhams from a real estate investment company where he works, and the second is an intermediary accused of participating and agreeing with the first in carrying out the crime of embezzlement, and receiving part of the amounts seized from the funds of his tenants. Apartments belonging to the victim company.

After examining two appeals submitted by the defendants, the Court of Appeal decided to acquit them due to its lack of confidence in the evidence and its conviction that the accusation was based on mere suspicions and suspicions due to the lack of documents proving the commission of the crime.

In detail, the facts of the case – as stated in the indictment – stated that the first defendant exploited his powers with the victim company in administrative and financial matters, and received the rental value from the tenants who benefited from the apartments belonging to the company, and was able, with the help of the second defendant, to seize an amount of two million and 984 thousand dirhams.

A prosecution witness in the investigations reported that the first accused embezzled about three million dirhams in about five months, and it was revealed through the internal investigation that he had committed several violations, and he signed a statement to that effect. He also admitted to helping the second accused.

When the defendants were questioned during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, they denied the charge against them, while the first did not attend the trial session despite being informed of that, and the second attended and presented a portfolio of documents denying committing the crime.

After examining the case, the court of first instance stated that what was established in the papers was that the first defendant exploited his work to embezzle the aforementioned amount, according to what was proven from the seizure incident, and the testimony of two prosecution witnesses, in addition to what was concluded by an accounting report that the court was confident of and took into account for the soundness of its reasons, and concluded that there was Elements of the crime against the accused and ruled that they be imprisoned for six months and fined the amount seized.

The two defendants appealed the ruling of the first instance before the Court of Appeal, and the legal representative of the second defendant, lawyer Muhammad Abdullah Al-Rida, stated that the court appointed an accounting expert, and in his examination he touched on the advisory report prepared by the complaining company and which the prosecution relied on in the charges it brought against his client.

Al-Rida added that the expert report concluded that the documents submitted were insufficient to verify the extent to which any of the defendants had seized the amounts claimed by the company.

The Court of Appeal stated in the merits of its ruling that the assigned expert concluded – after reviewing the documents presented in the advisory report and the memorandums submitted by the victim company's agent – that they were not sufficient to verify the extent to which any of the accused had seized the amounts claimed.

The court stated that criminal rulings must be based on certainty and certainty, and that the papers in their current state do not contain within them any firm, certain evidence that the accused committed the charge charged against them, whether it is in the statements of the complainant or the witness of the prosecution, and they are equivalent to sent statements that were not supported by evidence that you are comfortable with. The court finds that they committed the crime.

It concluded that the evidence or advisory report submitted by the company is not sufficient for conviction, and this does not affect the confession attributed to the first accused, because there is no support for it in the papers submitted to the court that ruled to acquit the accused and cancel the initial ruling.

