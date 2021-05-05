The car of the State Traffic Inspectorate got into an accident in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, as a result two traffic police officers were injured. This was announced on Wednesday, May 5, by the senior inspector for the promotion of road safety of the GAI of the Kamchatka Territory, Andrei Volkov.

“Our patrol on the main road from the secondary one did not provide an advantage, there was a collision, there are casualties, two employees of the State Traffic Inspectorate,” said Volkov TASS…

He added that two cars were involved in the accident, including the car of the State Traffic Inspectorate. She received mechanical damage.

Volkov did not specify information about the condition of the traffic police. No other casualties were reported.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that four cars collided in the area of ​​the 67th km of the inner side of the Moscow Ring Road. In this regard, traffic was hampered on one kilometer of the road. Movement was restored 20 minutes after the accident.